Amid personal tragedies, 12-year-old makes fair history

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — After several personal tragedies, the community is rallying around one young boy and his pig. Meet 12-year-old Gage and his pig ‘Cajun‘. Showing his pig Wednesday night at the Jackson County Livestock Auction was a feat within itself, but Gage also made county fair history.
Cajun sold for the ‘highest price per-pound’ the fair has ever seen, at 120 dollars.
“We have such a generous community that supports these kids,” said Expo chairman JB Dimick. “For these businesses, these grocery stores, it doesn’t matter. They step up and support those agriculture families in times of need.”
Gage’s pig actually sold for 40 dollars more per pound than the ‘grand champion’ pig. The Jackson County Fair tells NBC5 multiple community members and businesses pooled their money together to buy the pig.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!