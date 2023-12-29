Amtrak Employee Injured in Police Shooting

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – Here’s an update about an officer-involved shooting that happened on an Amtrak train in Mount Shasta this week.

According to KRCR-TV in Redding, an internal Amtrak memo to employees says an Amtrak employee was shot in Monday’s incident. The station’s report says the wife of the unnamed employee who was shot confirmed her husband was shot two times by police and is receiving medical care.

Mount Shasta Police Department says the shooting happened on a train at the intersection of West Lake Street and Pine Street at 12:30am on Christmas. The incident resulted in the injury of one person and the death of another.

The California Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting as is prescribed under California law. Once the investigation is complete, the California Department of Justice will independently review the incident.

