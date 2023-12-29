ASHLAND, Ore. – Here’s a unique way to usher in your new year. How about walking a labyrinth?

This weekend brings back the 25th Annual Community Labyrinth Walk in Ashland. Participants say walking the labyrinth is a perfect way to reflect on the old year and usher in the new one.

This year you can find the giant labyrinth at Ashland First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Hall off North Main Street. (175 N Main St.) The labyrinth will be open New Year’s Eve from 3:30 in the afternoon until 1 am New Year’s Day. It will then reopen later on January 1 from 10 am until 4 pm. There are additional details here.

Everyone is welcome as this is a nondenominational event.

