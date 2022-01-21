Amy’s Kitchen recalls Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze due to possible milk contamination

PETALUMA, Calif. – Amy’s Kitchen is recalling tens of thousands of packages of Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze that could have trace amounts of milk, which was not declared on the label.

The company is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of over 15,000 cases out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of consumers who have a milk allergy or sensitivity.

The recall involves Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze containing the following “Best By” date, UPC and Lot Code:

Product Name Best Before Date UPC Lot Code Territory Size Vegan Organic Mac & Cheeze Best Before 10/2023 42272-00043 60J0421 US 8-ounce

Amy’s Kitchen is reportedly working with retailers and distributors to ensure the impacted lot gets removed from store shelves.

Consumers can contact Amy’s Consumer Relations team with any questions at 800-643-0570. Representatives are available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Visit the FDA’s website for more information.