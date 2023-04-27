Animal abuse suspect reaches plea deal in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Danielle Brown, a local woman accused of abusing several animals in Josephine County, reached a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday.

Brown pleaded guilty to nine counts, including criminal negligence and theft.

Once she is sentenced, prosecutors recommended she spend 60 days in jail and then be let out on supervised probation.

Protester Raleigh Smith said, “reports of their abuse go back almost four years ago just here locally.”

Brown’s plea deal related to an animal abuse case going back to last fall.

Judge Matthew Galli said, “the defendant on or about September 26th 2022 in Josephine County, Oregon did unlawfully and with criminal negligence leave dogs, a domestic animal…. without providing for the animals continued care.”

Prosecutors said she also is involved in an animal neglect case at a local business she co-owned in Grants Pass called Pawsitive K-9 Solutions.

Brown was been able to avoid contact with law enforcement since the fall and a nationwide extradition warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Sheriff Dave Daniel said she was found in the attic of a house in Cave Junction last month.

Judge Galli said, “we recommend you 60 days jail only, supervised probation with a number of conditions.”

A handful of protesters were in front of the courthouse Wednesday, fearing a plea deal was in the works.

Protester Yvonne Decker said, “they need to be behind bars. There’s animals that are dead, animals who have suffered.”

They said animal abusers put significant strain on county resources, as the shelter takes in and provides medical care for animals in cases like this.

Many of them were in the courtroom for the afternoon hearing.

They weren’t happy with the outcome.

Raleigh Smith said, “I truthfully wanted to be in contempt of court and just scream out because I knew last week that they were going to do the deal.”

Smith feels the sentence is just a slap on the wrist for Brown.

She believes it’s not enough to keep Brown, who has a minimal criminal history, from re-offending.

Smith said, “in Josephine County, and of course everywhere, they don’t make these people accountable. There’s no reason for her not to pick up and do it again.”

Brown still has not been scheduled for sentencing.

Joseph LaRue, who co-owned Pawsitive K-9 Solutions with Brown, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

