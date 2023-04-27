Jackson County grand jury indicts man accused of killing Jason Kinney

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A homicide suspect who was captured after being on the run has been formally indicted.

Michael Wayne Ray was found and arrested at the scene of the crime on Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that they learned Saturday morning that the suspect might be hiding in the house where the original crime occurred.

When police responded to the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road, they said that there was a brief standoff lasting a couple of hours.

One woman, described as an “involved party” by police, was taken into custody from the house for her own protection to avoid a hostage situation, according to police.

JCSO said that a SWAT team had to breach the home, but Ray was taken into custody shortly after without incident.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Jason Marc Kinney of Jacksonville. JCSO said that Kinney was killed early last Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, a Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Ray for murder in the second degree relating to the death of Kinney.

Ray was arraigned on the indictment Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the pending criminal proceedings, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office will not be releasing further facts regarding this incident.

