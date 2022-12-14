Animal abuse suspects indicted by Jackson County grand jury

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two Jackson County residents have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of animal abuse.

The sheriff’s office arrested them this fall after it said 32 animals were found neglected at a Rogue River home.

JCSO said at the property in the 6600 block of East Evans Creek Road, there were 10 dogs, six cats, six pigeons and 10 exotic birds.

71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton were indicted on four counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of first-degree animal neglect, among other charges.

All animals were evaluated at local veterinary hospitals.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, prosecutors will not release any more information at this time.