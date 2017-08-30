Animal care farm evacuating ahead of Miller Complex

Jacksonville, Ore. – The Miller Complex is forcing one organization to evacuate their nonprofit care farm on Upper Applegate Road.
Sanctuary One saves animals ranging from rabbits and cats, to horses and goats.
On Wednesday their farm was put under a Level 1 (get ready) evacuation warning.
That could change soon, so the organization decided to be proactive and move its animals to safer properties.
“We’ve just made the decision to get out ahead of this things and be proactive since we have 60 animals on the property and all different species,” operations manager Brian Kiesse said. “So it’s going to take a lot of logistics to get them all moved and into foster homes.
Sanctuary one would like to see all the animals in foster homes by mid-afternoon Thursday.
An update on Sanctuary One’s website stated their needs for animal carries have been met and all animals will be going to temporary shelters.
If you’d like to help, the organization said the best way is to donate through their website. Don’t visit the farm or drop off food, as staff is busy moving animals.
For the latest updates on the farm’s situation, you can follow them on their Facebook page.