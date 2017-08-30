Harvey’s sorrows grow

(NBC News) – Harvey continued to unleash its fury on Texas Wednesday.
The tropical storm made a third landfall, bringing with it more water.
Tens of thousands have already evacuated, and now thousands more are being forced to higher ground.
Another 26 inches of rain fell in just 24 hours, leaving the city of Beaumont unrecognizable. Only rooftops could be seen for miles, everything else swallowed by the rising floodwaters.
“The operation right now is very clear, we are still in life saving, life sustaining mode,” said FEMA Administrator Brock Long.
While the rain has stopped in Houston, the search and rescue mission has not. Water is still rising in most neighborhoods, and 24,000 National Guard troops have been deployed,
One of the storm’s greatest tragedies has also been confirmed.
A dive team located the Salvidar family, a couple and their great-grandchildren, killed when their van was pulled under the floodwaters.
