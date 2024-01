MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport has selected a winner for its annual sock competition.

Big congrats to Deb Purdue from Yreka. Deb says her design is called “Rogue Valley Window Seat.” It features signage for some of the best things in our area from OSF, to wineries and outdoor activities.

Deb also said she made the whole thing using royalty-free images from Canva.

