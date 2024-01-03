Daiso discount store on the way to The Village

MEDFORD, Ore. – Here’s some good news for bargain hunters. A popular Japanese discount chain is coming to Medford.

The Village at Medford Center says Daiso is on the way.

Daiso is a family-owned company operated out of Hiroshima, Japan. They sell a variety of goods from Asian snacks, to stationary, beauty products, household staples, and more all for a super low price.

Most items cost $1.75 unless otherwise marked. No word yet on a timeline for an opening.

The shopping center’s offerings are growing – as you might remember that we reported last month that Get Air Trampoline Park is on the way too.

