Annual Children’s Festival seeks volunteers

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – One of the Rogue Valley’s favorite summertime events is just a couple of weeks away. But before it gets here, the Children’s Festival could use a little community help.

The Storytelling Guild’s iconic festival — now in its 57th year — welcomes everyone to the Britt Gardens in Jacksonville.

At the festival, both kids and adults can enjoy over 30 hands-on craft and science stations, plus live entertainment.

The fest is still looking for volunteers for things like the ticket booth, check-in area and traffic control.

Teens and tweens are also welcome to help in the arts and crafts booths doing activities like tie-dye, face painting and more.

The fest runs Saturday, July 8 through Monday, July 10.

You can volunteer for just one day, or all 3.

If you’re interested, you can find info at http://www.storytellinguild.org.

