Defense rests in Scot Peterson trial

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – After just two days of testimony, the defense rested its case in the trial of the former school resource officer on duty during the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

17 people were killed and 17 others injured in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scot Peterson is charged with crimes including multiple counts of child neglect and culpable negligence for his alleged inaction to stop the gunman.

He is also charged with perjury for allegedly lying to investigators about the number of gunshots he heard after arriving at the scene of the shooting.

Peterson did not testify.

Closing arguments are set for Monday morning.

