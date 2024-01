TALENT, Ore. – If your New Year’s goal is to get outside or to get moving more, here’s a weekend plan for you. Signups are still open for Southern Oregon Runner’s annual Frostbite Run.

The run will be at Talent Middle School this year on Saturday (1/6/24).

There are both 5k and 10k races. Registration is $25, but those 18 and under run free.

To register and find out more visit https://www.sorunners.org/

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.