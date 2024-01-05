DUII arrests up in Medford and Eagle Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police made 39 DUII arrests for the month of December, many of which took place over the New Year’s weekend.

According to MPD, 19 people were arrested for DUII’s between December 24 and January 1. The department says, on average they see between 25 and 30 DUII arrests in a month. Increased numbers of DUI’s were predicted for December as many law enforcement agencies added patrols for the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Eagle Point Police Department saw a record year for DUII cases. In 2023 officers arrested 61 impaired drivers, that’s compared to just 27 in 2022.

