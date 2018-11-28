Annual Nutcracker Ballet kids off the holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of dancers took the stage at North Medford High school Sunday afternoon for the annual Nutcracker Ballet.
More than 100 performers danced to classical and holiday songs to kick off the holiday season.
Organizers say the creative choreography and family-friendly performances make it the best Nutcracker Ballet show in town.
Mary Snyder with the Medford Civic Ballet said, “It’s a fun thing for me to see people come in and dance just for fun and fitness and some people want a career. I always appreciate the skill we can achieve locally.”
The latest show wrapped up their 2 days of performances.
Guests also got the chance to meet and greet the performers after the show.