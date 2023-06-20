Annual Rogue River Rooster Crow returns this weekend

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – This week brings back a Rogue Valley tradition decades in the making and it’s music to a lot of local ears. Rogue River’s annual Rooster Crow is back!

Friday night kicks off the festivities with a dinner at the Rogue River Community Center at 4 p.m.

Then the parade takes over downtown Rogue River at 10 p.m. Saturday followed by live music and hydroplane boat racing.

The main events then take center stage.

The “Human Crowing Contest” starts at 2 p.m. with the birds getting their turn a half-hour later while Sunday sees a car show starting at 9 a.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit http://www.rogueriverchamber.com.

