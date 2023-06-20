Hunter Biden reaches plea deal with federal prosecutors

(CNN) President Biden’s son, Hunter, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and reached a deal with federal prosecutors on a felony gun possession charge. That’s according to a Tuesday court filing from the Department of Justice.

The DOJ is expected to recommend probation for the tax misdemeanors.

The gun charge will likely be “diverted,” meaning it will be dismissed if Hunter Biden abides by certain conditions for a period of time.

Final sentencing decisions will be up to the judge.

The White House said in a statement the Bidens love their son and support him.

According to Hunter Biden’s attorney, the deal with prosecutors will “resolve” the long-running federal criminal probe into the president’s son.

The attorney said Hunter Biden thinks it’s “important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction.”

