Annual ugly sweater run raises money for foster families

Medford, Ore.– Hundreds from the valley woke up bright and early this morning to face the cold for an annual fundraising event.

Hosted by West Orthodontics, the Ugly Sweater 5-k in downtown Medford had more than 600 runners dressed head-to-toe in the ugliest sweater outfits they could find.

For many it was a fun start to the weekend while also giving back to the community.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for the community to get together and have something fun to do,” said runner Brad Ralph. “Then I found out what they’re doing it for also and so its going for a really good cause.”

Organizers expect to raise nearly $5,000 from the event. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Jackson County Foster Parent Association, providing children in need with backpacks and Christmas presents.

