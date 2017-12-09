Lego competition helps teach elementary students creatively

Medford, Ore.– Local 4th, 5th and 6th graders took part in some friendly competition today for the First Lego League Regional Robotics Tournament at Mcloughlin Middle School.
These aren’t your average Lego’s though. Teams were given a digital computer that can be coded to perform certain functions. Then they were able to add other Lego pieces to help the robot work and perform tasks during the competition.
Many were thrilled to show off their creations and ability to complete the tasks, proving why the tournament was set up in the first place.
Organizers of the First Lego League wanted to provide students with the chance to work on science, technology, engineering and math concepts in a creative setting. For members, it was a great way to explore their imagination and work in a team setting to solve real-world problems.
Out of the 10 teams competing from various elementary schools. four will be advancing to the state championships in Hillsboro this January.