Little snow doesn’t stop Mt. Ashland’s annual Snow Stomp party

Mt. Ashland, Ore.- Mount Ashland was scheduled to open today but the lack of snow still didn’t deter some committed mountain-lovers from having fun. The lodge’s annual Snow Stomp went off without a hitch. The annual event at Mt. Ashland gets skiers and snowboarders back on the slopes while live music plays in the bar. The party even features a winter boot contest.
Even with all of the fun, Mt. Ashland General Manager Hiram Tolle says that Saturday’s event is about more than that.
“There are people that are ski families that don’t see each other during the year, that don’t see each other outside this world. And then they come here and they’re best friends,” Tolle explains.
The annual Snow Stomp party could’ve celebrated the start of Mt. Ashland’s season, but Mother Nature didn’t allow for that this year.
The lack of snow didn’t stop SOU senior Marlee Kitzmiller from coming up to enjoy the mountain. She hit the bunny slopes to learn how to ski for her class at SOU. As a new skier, Marlee says she loves the environment at Mt. Ashland.
“It’s a local place where people come together,” she says.
While snow athletes like Marlee may have to wait for Mt. Ashland’s slopes to be fully ready to go, Tolle says that the lodge will do everything it can to keep the fun going until then.
“We pull out all the stops to get people skiing and riding in Southern Oregon.”