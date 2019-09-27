Another vaping-related death reported in Oregon

(CNN) – The 13th vaping associated death was reported in Oregon Thursday. It marks the second such death in that state.
Oregon Health Authority issued a warning urging all residents to stop vaping. The governor is also asking the Department of Justice for options to control, or ban, the sale of vaping devices.
Other states and cities have taken steps to more strictly regulate the products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified more than 800 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes.
Investigators do not know yet what ingredient, or combination of ingredients, is causing the illnesses.