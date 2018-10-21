Another year unsolved, Huey Huson’s wife asks for justice

MEDFORD, Ore.– Six years to the day since it happened, Medford’s only unsolved murder still hangs on the minds of family and friends of the victim. Murdered on his birthday, Valley Cab driver Huey Huson’s death shocked the community and left his wife and mother devastated.
But as time keeps pressing forward for many, for others October 20 keeps repeating itself. With each passing season and each passing year the question of who killed Huson remains a mystery.
“I don’t just want this guy caught for me or my family,” said Susan Huson, Huey’s wife. “I want this guy caught because I don’t want him to do it to somebody else. I don’t want anybody to have to go through this.”
Huson is still looking for answers in her husband’s death. But with every new year, it’s more difficult to comprehend why?
“It’s hard,” she said. “My life has not been the same since and it just keeps getting worse.”
The same can be said for those who worked with Huey. Valley Cab owner Craig Owen says everything changed after that day.
“To me it turned Medford from a town to a city overnight,” he said. “We had a nice little town of Grants Pass, a nice little town in Medford and now all of a sudden Medford’s on the map for what happens in New York City.”
He says protocols changed with Valley Cab now requiring pick ups be at an address with a phone number attached to the passenger.
“We don’t pick up on street corners anymore,” he said.
Cab drivers also started packing. Owen said that before Huey’s death maybe one or two drivers had concealed carry permits. After the incident almost every driver had some sort of protection.
“Whether it be a gun or a stun gun or a pepper spray, they’re gonna defend themselves,” he said. “They’re not going to be a victim anymore.”
For Susan though change isn’t going to bring back her husband. She recently went to the hospital for kidney failure as well making things even more difficult for her.
“I’m running out of time here and one of my big things I wanted to make sure I got justice,” she said. “For him.”
With her own health failing another season and another year feels like forever. With a great big sigh and fighting to hold back the tears all she can utter is, “It’s just too much.”
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.