Cause of Stukel Fire in Klamath County determined

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The cause of the Stukel Fire, which started in Klamath Falls, has been identified.
The wildfire started Sunday on Stukel Mountain, about four miles southwest of Olene.
With the assistance of the Oregon State Police Arson Unit and Bureau of Land Management agents, they learned 39-year-old Dylan Acres was in the area with two of his minor children shooting tracer ammunition and exploding targets when the fire sparked.
Acres attempted to suppress the fire with a small fire extinguisher before leaving the scene and calling 9-1-1.
The fire spread to about 500 acres before being contained by fire crews.
Any state charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
