APD mapping cougar activity in the valley

ASHLAND, Ore. —Within the past few weeks, multiple cougars have been spotted across the Rogue Valley.
Ashland Police say they are currently working on a “mapping system” so people can see the areas where cougars were spotted and reported.
Police say it was likely a mountain lion that killed a deer close to Bellview Elementary School this week.
Ashland police want to remind the public to be aware and if you do happen to see one, call 541-770-4784.
