Rogue Valley Democrats hold last-minute rally to galvanize voters

MEDFORD, Ore.– Democrats in the Rogue Valley are trying to motivate voters in the last several days leading up to the midterms.
Gathering at Pear Blossom Park midday Saturday, Democratic candidates like Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Jeff Golden spoke to a crowd of several dozen.
For many in attendance, this rally was the last push to make sure people vote this Tuesday.
“As soon as this rally is over I’m going to start pounding the pavement and going door to door and talking to people,” said Shirley Anderson, a Medford resident. “That’s really what our hope is, is just to generate more energy and come in with a strong finish.”
Republicans did not hold any events locally on Saturday but nationally President Donald Trump is campaigning on back-to-back rallies leading up to the November 6 election. The president plans on visiting states like Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri – states battling to keep control of the House.
Back in the Rogue Valley, however, as a reminder to voters, you cannot mail in your vote anymore. If you wish to turn in a ballot you may do so at any designated ballot box at public libraries or the county clerk’s office in Medford.
