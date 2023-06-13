Application period opened this Monday for Talent Mobile Estates

TALENT, Ore. – Access and CASA are coming together to provide mobile homes to Almeda and South Obenchain fire survivors.

The application period for the manufactured homes opened this Monday and closes June 30th.

The mobile homes will be at 460 Arnos Street in Talent where another park was destroyed by the Almeda fire.

The organization plans to put 75 new homes at the park.

“Almeda fire of 2020 were absolutely devastating, you know they destroyed about 2500 homes in one day and there are many fire survivors that are still navigating their way back to home ownership and back into stable housing” said Joe Vollmar, housing director, Access.

This property was bought by CASA to help replace manufactured homes at the park and convert it into a resident home co-op.

The selection will prioritize former residents of talent mobile estates then to previous rv or mobile homes owners at the park.

For applications visit Access’s website.

