Drift boat Training at Rogue River

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Marine Law Enforcement officers from around the state are in the Rogue valley.

They are learning and perfecting their drift boat skills on the river.

Around 50 officers from 18 different agencies showed up for the training.

The students will learn to swim in white water, study hydrodynamics, practice rescue techniques, and operate in a remote environment using drift boats and rafts.

“This training is incredibly important because the first responders out here learning how to do this training. they are learning it to rescue people who are in distress more or less. This year the water is exceptionally high. Those living around the area especially the rogue river can see that. So its important that students here today learn self-rescue techniques then as the week progresses to learn how to operate boats efficiently effectively and properly to respond to an emergency”, said Eddie Persichetti, Marine Law Enforcement Training Coordinator.

He also emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket, when entering any water ways.

The skills they learn here will provide a strong foundation for these officers to take back to their local waterways.

The training will continue till June 16th, 2023.

