Arizona man arrested for allegedly shipping fentanyl to S. Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man from Arizona is accused of shipping large quantities of fentanyl to Southern Oregon.

Court documents show in late 2022, investigators learned 24-year-old Luke Austin Montgomery had been mailing counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected of containing fentanyl from Phoenix, Arizona to Southern Oregon.

The Department of Justice said after police found out about the shipments, they arranged to purchase 1,000 counterfeit pills from Montgomery.

According to the DOJ, Montgomery fulfilled the order and later shipped an additional 10,000 to a second Southern Oregon address.

On May 9, 2023, Montgomery was arrested in Arizona where he’s waiting to be extradited to Oregon.

“Attempting to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl is punishable by up to 40 years in federal prison with a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, five years’ supervised release, and a $250,000 fine,” the DOJ said.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.