Klamath Falls, Ore.- An elderly man was shot in the leg Wednesday evening while defending a teenage girl who was being assaulted.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 just before 7:30 Wednesday evening to report an assault on Modoc Point Road. When officers arrived, they found two victims- a 17-year-old girl and an 84-year-old man.
Investigators say the man was on his property, when he saw the teen being assaulted. According to deputies, he stepped in to save the girl and was shot by the man who was beating her, who then took off.
First responders took the elderly gentleman to Sky Lakes Medical Center, while KCSO deputies closed Modoc Point Road and set up a perimeter where the suspect was last seen.
Deputies say the suspect, Charles (Charlie) Jackson, 35, wasn’t found and likely drove off in a truck.
Investigators are still searching for Jackson and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows where he may be to call 541-883-5130.