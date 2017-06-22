Medford Police Department launches community survey

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department wants to hear from the people it serves. The department has launched a community survey.
The department has started working on a strategic plan, which survey results will help shape.
The survey asks several questions aimed at getting community insight on what the department is doing right, what it can do better and anything the community feels needs addressed.
Community members can find the survey on Medford Police Department’s new App. The app is available by searching “Medford Police” in the app store or by using the QR Code below.