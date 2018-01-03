‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Northern California

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Police in Northern California are on the lookout for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Adrian Miles Bolayog was involved in a home invasion robbery reported on December 30 in Lakehead, California.
According to investigators, Adrian and two other suspects bound a victim with zip ties and duct tape. The three then ransacked the residence and physically assaulted the victim.
The two other suspects, Gary Bennett and Lorita Bolayog, were arrested. But Adrian Bolayog is still on the loose. Police said he’s facing numerous charges, including torture, kidnapping, robbery, and battery.
Adrian is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic man, 5’9” tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2014 Subaru Forester with Nevada license 149YJH.
A $2,5000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Adrian Bolayog, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Tipsters can call Secret Witness anonymously at 530-243-2319 or submit their tip at www.secretwitness.com