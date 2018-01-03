Burials suspended at Eternal Hills

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Burials are now suspended at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Klamath Falls.
Eternal Hills lost their license to operate in 2016 following multiple complaints involving allegations of mishandling remains and misrepresenting information to customers.
The cemetery was effectively “closed.” However, the Oregon Legislature passed a temporary stop-gap measure to allow public access to the grounds and for burials to continue. However, that law expired on January 1, 2018.
So for now, there won’t be any burials allowed at Eternal Hills. Interim director for the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board Erin Haag said she expects lawmakers to convene and discuss the issue when they get back in session on February 5.
The actual cemetery is owned by several entities, all owned by Bob Gordon. That’s according to Carolyn Wade with the Oregon Department of Justice.
At a December 2017 meeting, Gordon admitted no wrongdoing. He did acknowledge that he had: “Not overseen (operations) as tightly as he should.”
For now, Eternal Hills customers will either have to wait or take their business elsewhere.