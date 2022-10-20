Armed robbery crew posing as DEA agents charged in federal court, DOJ says

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Several people are facing criminal charges for allegedly posing as Drug Enforcement Administration agents while trying to rob a rural Josephine County property.

Court documents show that in March, police were dispatched to a Josephine County address after receiving a report of a possible armed robbery in progress.

The Department of Justice said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a closed-off driveway with multiple empty vehicles idling with their doors open.

Police said they watched as several people ran toward the back of the property as they approached.

When officers made it to the residence in question, they reportedly found several victims who had been restrained with zip ties and duct tape.

The DOJ said after clearing the property, police found numerous plastic totes full of marijuana along with more marijuana in the empty vehicles. They also found a trail of body armor, guns, badges, and ammunition that was dumped as the suspects fled the property, according to prosecutors.

Eventually, investigators were able to identify the suspects as Nevin Cuevas Morales, 21, Michael Ray Acuna, 20, Jose Manuel Lopez, 22, Alan Jaasiel Lopez, 19, Jordan Allen Gammage, 19, and Juan Carlos Conchas, 20, all of San Antonio, Texas.

Alan Lopez was reportedly arrested the same day the robbery took place. Morales, Acuna, Conchas, and Jose Lopez were found and arrested in San Antonio a few months later.

Jordan Gammage is still on the loose and is believed to be in the San Antonio area.

On October 20, an indictment was unsealed in federal court charging the six Texas men for conspiring with one another to travel from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit an armed robbery of marijuana while disguised as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with help from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Texas.