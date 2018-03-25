Armed robbery in GP, three suspects at large

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Police in Josephine County are looking for three men involved in an armed robbery at a market in Grants Pass.
According to Oregon State Police, the three suspects walked into the New Hope Market last night. Each one wore a mask to conceal their faces and one held a handgun which they used to threaten the clerk, according to police.
Owners of the store say the suspects stole cigarettes, beer and a large sum of cash and exited out the back door. No patrons were inside the store and the clerk was uninjured.
The suspects are still at large and are believed to be all males.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Oregon State Police.