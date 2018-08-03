Army Corps issues closures at Lost Creek Lake, Elk Creek

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the Sugar Pine and Miles fires continue to burn, the Army Corps of Engineers has closed recreational areas around Lost Creek Lake and Elk Creek to the public to allow fire crews to work in the area.
According to the Army Corps, the following areas are closed to the public:
- McGregor Park, visitor center, Bridge Hole and surrounding fishing areas
- McGregor boat ramp and all fishing areas at the Cole M. Rivers Fish Hatchery
- River’s Edge Park and picnic shelter
- Rogue River Basin Project Office, the dam and surrounding fishing areas
- Takelma Day Use and Boat Ramp areas
- Four Corners campground
- Fire Glen campground
- Lost Creek trailhead and trail
- Lewis Road trailhead and trail
- Catfish Cove
- Peyton Bridge trailhead and trail
- Medco fishing access
- Spillway fishing access
- Big Butte Creek and Viewpoint Mike trailheads and trails
- All of the Rogue River Trail surrounding Lost Creek Lake, including all sections of trail from the base of the dam to Highway 62
- All of Elk Creek north of Highway 62