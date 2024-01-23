Arrest after Meth and Fentanyl seized in Jackson Co

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A person was arrested after investigators found over 100 pounds of meth and 12 pounds of fentanyl inside a vehicle on I-5 last Tuesday.

According to police 31-year-old Cruz Bernardo Lopez-Ramos was stopped just outside Ashland after the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team or MADGE, received a tip he was transporting a large amount of narcotics.

He was arrested at the scene for unlawful possession and distribution of meth and fentanyl.

Investigators say Lopez-Ramos is not a local resident, but didn’t provide any specifics.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.