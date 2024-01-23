New camping ordinance in effect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new camping ordinance went into effect in Ashland on January 17th.

The law bans camping near schools and playgrounds, on walkways or near any fence, trees, buildings or vehicles.

It includes exceptions for camping when there is no shelter space available, or if the offender is involuntarily homeless.

Mayor Tonya Graham says the city council also directed its staff to create a map showing where camping is not allowed, but that map has not been released to the public yet.

