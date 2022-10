GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass business owner accused of animal abuse has been arrested.

Josephine County animal control officers said they recovered 13 malnourished dogs from the grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass last month.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel confirmed one of the owners of “Pawsitive K9 Solutions” Joe LaRue was arrested, but according to jail records, he is now out on bail.

JCSO also searched the owners’ home in Selma and found a deceased horse and rabbit.