Suspect arrested after Grants Pass crash & standoff

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested after a standoff in Grants Pass.

On the evening of October 5, Geraldo Lepe Oliva was allegedly driving a Volkswagen Beetle through the city of Grants Pass in pursuit of a Toyota Carolla.

The Grants Pass Police Department said in the area of Southwest Greenwood Avenue, Oliva intentionally crashed into the other vehicle, got out, picked up a car jack, and tried to break the other vehicle’s windows while three women were still inside.

Bystanders reportedly confronted Oliva as he started to walk away.

When police arrived at the scene, Oliva reportedly entered a nearby home and closed the door behind him. That’s when a woman left the house with her young son and baby. The woman told officers she had no idea who had just entered her home.

After trying to coax Oliva out of the residence, police entered the home with a K9 unit and found him hiding in the child’s bedroom closet.

Officers said they determined Oliva didn’t know the victims involved in the incident and thought his wife was in the Toyota.

Oliva was arrested for attempted assault, burglary, menacing, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempted unlawful entry into a vehicle, hit and run, and criminal mischief.

“The Grants Pass Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens who took action to protect the three women being attacked by the suspect and/or by calling 911,” GPPD said. “ Through the brave actions of all involved during this critical incident, none of the innocent victims were injured.”