Arrests made in Ashland drug trafficking, money laundering case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two people were arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Southern Oregon.
The Medford Police Department said on the afternoon of September 17, detectives with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team searched a home in the 100 block of North Wightman Street in Ashland.
Detectives found 4.5 pounds of cocaine, 18 pounds of marijuana, 32 pounds of butane hash oil and over one gram of heroin. Two firearms and $775,629 were also seized.
47-year-old Carrie Garrison was arrested for unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine and heroin.
74-year-old David McCabe was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, money laundering. He was also charged with unlawfully possessing, delivering, and manufacturing cocaine and marijuana.