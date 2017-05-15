Art in Bloom draws thousands to downtown Medford

Medford, Ore., — “I just love it, seeing all the artwork and all the people.”
Art in Bloom is an annual Mother’s Day tradition for Janice Idienhour and her daughter.
“It’s our time once a year when we can do something just by ourselves, we do other things with the whole family, but this is our day.”
Something to bond over, and enjoy with the grand kids, Idienhour looks forward to it every year – and at the end of the day she’ll leave with something extra special.
“I’ll probably get my present here before it’s over!”
While it’s nothing new for Idienhour, the Johnson family went out on a limb this year, and let their kids call the shots for the first time.
“To make money! It’s Art in Bloom. We’re here to celebrate all moms.”
As part of the event, children entrepreneurs got to run lemonade stands with special recipes they created.
“I’m selling hibiscus tea, and cookies and water for anyone who wants some.” said Braden Johnson.
While it probably wasn’t the day the Johnson women had in mind…
“My mom lives out of state so it’s been great to spend time with her.” said Erik Johnson.
The boys were well aware of just how much mom does for them.
“She gives me candy! Candy? She does everything for us.”
This was the seventeenth annual Art in Bloom festival.
This year featured over 90 artists and vendors.