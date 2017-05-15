Park bench in Eagle Point dedicated to young girl

Eagle Point, Ore., — A park bench was dedicated today, to a young teen who lost her life years ago in dangerous accident.
Ashley Long’s mother — Lori Earp says the bench at Lucas Park in Eagle Point was placed in honor of her life.
Long died in 2012 after inhaling helium.
Now, her mom wants to raise awareness about the dangers, and have something to remember her daughter by.
“I have a lot of anxiety, so this raising awareness about helium helps give me something positive to focus on in Ashley’s memory, and helps keep her memory alive.” said Earp.
Family and friends came from all over the Rogue Valley for the dedication.
With food and activities in the park for a few hours, Earp says it’s a positive way to remember Ashley.