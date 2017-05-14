Downed telephone pole blocks Riverside Avenue

Medford, Ore., — Riverside Avenue was closed today after a car struck a telephone pole.
Officers say the car’s tire blew out near the 12-hundred block of Riverside Avenue and Walnut, causing it to lose control and hit the pole.
Police closed the road and detoured cars near Manzanita Drive for several hours until the pole was repaired.
No injuries were reported, and phone service was not interrupted.
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.
She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.
When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.
