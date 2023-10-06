As fire season winds down, fire officials still urging caution

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– Although fire season is winding down, hot temperatures this week are creating more fire risk.

Fire officials are also starting work on a number of big projects, including prescribed burns.

Cal Fire has scheduled two prescribed burns over the next three days.

Fire officials say one of their goals is to help native vegetation grow back, as well as reducing fire risk as much as possible.

ODF’s Natalie Weber said, “we want to be able to finish this fire season without a fire on the Southwest Oregon District.”

A number of fire districts around Southern Oregon are decreasing fire danger levels due to cooler weather and more rain.

But ODF said its not time to let your guard down quite yet, when it comes to fire safety.

“While we are in low fire danger, there are still regulations in place, including no debris burning,” Weber said, “we’ve been responding to a lot of illegal debris burns. Not only will that cost you a potential fine, but also potentially the cost of putting out that fire if it does actually escape.”

Further south, Cal Fire is also working on some end-of-fire-season projects, including two prescribed burns near Scott Valley and Tulelake.

Both burns combined will total over 800 acres and will burn off any fuels that could create fire risk in the future.

Cal Fire’s Jeremy Ravenscroft said, “vegetation is at a place where prescribed fire is the best tool for treating a lot of hazardous fuels.”

Ravenscroft said they typically have a small window to do prescribed burns, before they start to see more rain.

He said they work year-round to make sure they can get those projects done when they can be the most effective.

“You don’t want to be burning if the conditions are too dry and too volatile,” Ravenscroft said, “you’re risking losing control of that fire. But you also don’t want he conditions to be too moist either because then you don’t get a complete consumption and it’s an unsuccessful burn at that point.”

Cal Fire’s Scott Valley burn is expected to run from tomorrow through Saturday and it’s burn near Tulelake is expected to last all day on Sunday.

