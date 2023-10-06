13th annual Southern Oregon Pride kicks off

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland is kicking off a weekend of events Thursday as part of its 13th annual Pride festival.

Southern Oregon Pride is hosting a pride bingo event tonight at the Pascal Winery in Talent from 6 to 9 p.m.

It is the first of many events set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

Southern Oregon Pride president Gina DuQuenne says it’s important to support the community and showcase the importance of queer culture.

“The more pride we can show the better,” DuQuenne said. “The more awareness we can let people know we are here. I’m just like you and we are all the same that is most important to me that acceptance.”

DuQuenne says the big parade will be happening Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Ashland.

For a full list of events, check out sopride.org.

