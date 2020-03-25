Asante asking for donations for healthcare workers

MEDFORD, Ore. — To fight coronavirus in the coming weeks, Asante’s hospitals are asking for donations of personal protective equipment or PPE.
Starting this week, the Asante Foundation is asking for extra masks, respirators, gloves, booties, and gowns.
NBC News says all of these items are essential to keep front line caregivers and patients safe.
“There is a shortage of PPE and it’s in demand and this is a great way for our community to support our medical caregivers,” said Andrea Reeder, campaign director for the Asante Foundation.
The items can be donated at one of Asante’s off-site locations in Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass.
To learn more about where those sites are and what hours they will be open, click here.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.