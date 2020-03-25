Home
Asante asking for donations for healthcare workers

Asante asking for donations for healthcare workers

Health News Local News Top Stories Video , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — To fight coronavirus in the coming weeks, Asante’s hospitals are asking for donations of personal protective equipment or PPE.

Starting this week, the Asante Foundation is asking for extra masks, respirators, gloves, booties, and gowns.

NBC News says all of these items are essential to keep front line caregivers and patients safe.

“There is a shortage of PPE and it’s in demand and this is a great way for our community to support our medical caregivers,” said Andrea Reeder, campaign director for the Asante Foundation.

The items can be donated at one of Asante’s off-site locations in Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass.

To learn more about where those sites are and what hours they will be open, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »