MSD implementing ‘Anywhere Learning Plan’ after spring break

Now, districts are trying to figure out the best methods to keep students learning.
Beginning April 1st, the Anywhere Learning Plan will consist of online class work, broadcasting class on tv and sending home school work packets.
The district says this plan is in it’s early stages and is not set in stone.
Medford School District superintendent Bret Champion says the district will send out schedules outlining the course work to parents and students.
“We need to take care of without a doubt are our seniors, we have seniors, of course, who are getting ready to graduate and we have got to ensure that our system is fully equipped to help our seniors finish on time,” said Champion.
Champion wants to remind students they will be finishing up the third quarter that was cut short due to the pandemic.
Before any of the course work sets in, the district will be initiating a soft-start and collecting feedback from students on how they’re feeling living in a global pandemic.
