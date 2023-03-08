Asante informing patients about possible breach of privacy

ASHLAND, Ore.– Asante is informing some of its patients of a potential breach of privacy with their health records.

The health system said it investigated a local doctor, Dr. Paul Hoffman for accessing patient records without a valid clinical need.

It said it has since terminated Hoffman’s access to Asante’s health record system.

Asante said Hoffman likely inappropriately accessed patient records between 2014 and 2023.

That includes patients names, demographic information and treatment information.

Asante said it has since reported Hoffman’s conduct to the Oregon Medical Board.

Asante Spokeswoman Lauren Van Sickle declined NBC5’s interview request and instead pointed to a press release:

“Asante’s investigation indicates that Dr. Hoffman accessed records out of curiosity rather than for any fraudulent purposes. Asante does not believe potentially affected patients need to take any steps in response to this incident or that this incident increases their risk of identity theft.”

Asante said Dr. Hoffman did not have access to patients social security, drivers license or bank information.

It said its evaluating how to more quickly detect inappropriate access to medical information.

NBC5 attempted to contact Dr. Hoffman, but were unable to do so.