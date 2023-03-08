Psilocybin retreat business going bankrupt according to OPB

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Netherlands-based company that purchased the Buckhorn Springs Ranch in Ashland to conduct psilocybin retreats, is reportedly going bankrupt.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Synthesis Institute sent out an email to students currently in its training program, saying they plan to pause its education program indefinitely.

The training programs cost upwards of $12,000 according to its website.

NBC5 was unable to reach the synthesis institute for comment, but the co-founder told Jackson County Commissioners over the summer that the company was committed to bringing its business to the Rogue Valley.

“Nature based retreat centers, like the one we’ll create at Buckhorn Springs, provide unique benefits to center that’s we’ll see in urban areas in places like Ashland and Medford,” Co-Founder Myles Katz said, “and providing well paying and very fulfilling jobs for people who are going to be involved in supporting and operating these facilities.”

OPB said Synthesis CEO Rachel Aidan sent out an email to students saying the company filed for bankruptcy in the Netherlands last month.

According to OPB, Retreat Guru has taken over the training programs for the Synthesis Institute.